Joel Osteen: Houston Megachurch To Shelter People If Needed

Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has ``never'' closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.

Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News , Osteen says the church ``will continue to be a distribution center for those in need'' and is ``prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity.''

The 16,000-seat former arena served as the home of the NBA's Houston Rockets from 1975 to 2003.

Osteen's comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible. A spokeswoman for Osteen didn't immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.