President Trump: All Options On Table After Missile Test

President Donald Trump says ``all options are on the table'' after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Trump said in a written statement Tuesday that ``threatening and destabilizing actions'' only increase North Korea's isolation in the region and around the world.

The president said North Korea's actions show ``contempt for its neighbors'' and that ``all options are on the table'' in terms of a U.S. response.

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.