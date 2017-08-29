KEYC - President Trump: All Options On Table After Missile Test

President Trump: All Options On Table After Missile Test

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
President Donald Trump says ``all options are on the table'' after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.
    Trump said in a written statement Tuesday that ``threatening and destabilizing actions'' only increase North Korea's isolation in the region and around the world.
    The president said North Korea's actions show ``contempt for its neighbors'' and that ``all options are on the table'' in terms of a U.S. response. 
    In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.