Charging Decision Expected In Damond Shooting By Year's End

A prosecutor in Minnesota says he expects to decide by the end of the year whether to charge a Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 about a possible sexual assault in her neighborhood.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says his office has received e-mails and phone calls from the public pressing him to charge the officer who killed Justine Damond last month. Freeman says an investigation and review of a police shooting typically takes four to six months.

The death of the 40-year-old Australian native has drawn international attention since the July 15 shooting by Officer Mohamed Noor. Damond had called police to report a possible assault and met officers in an alley behind her home where Noor shot her.