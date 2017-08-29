11 Additional Minnesota Counties Included In Deer Feeding Ban

A new deer feeding ban is in place for nearly a dozen additional counties in Minnesota to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.

The conditions put in place by the DNR, ban residents from feeding deer in the affected counties.

The 11 additional counties listed under the ban, include Kandiyohi; McCloud; and the portion of Renville County north of Highway 212 in central Minnesota.

In southeastern Minnesota, a ban on deer feeding has been in place since December of 2016 That remains in effect through June 2018.

The new deer feeding ban went into effect yesterday, and extends through Feb. 2019.

The DNR says mandatory precautionary CWD testing will be done in portions of the new feeding ban areas to determine whether the disease may have spread from captive to wild deer.