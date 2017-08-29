City Of Mankato Awarded For Water Treatment Reclamation Project

The city of Mankato receives high honors for its water treatment backwash reclamation project.

The American Public Works Association has named it the Project of the Year..the highest honor in the environmental category for a project costing less than $5 million.

The project converted holding water tanks used in the water treatment process...to reusable tanks.

This results in 450,000 gallons of water per day being cycled back through the water treatment process, saving enough water to equal the daily use of 5,000 residents.

The project was designed by Bolton & Menk, Inc. out of Mankato.

The group received their award during the APWA 2017 Public Works Expo Conference in Florida over the weekend