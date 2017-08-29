Red Cross: More Than 17,000 Texans Seeking Shelter

A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
A 46-year-old man is arrested after an incident near a Mankato business last night.
A new deer feeding ban is in place for nearly a dozen additional counties in Minnesota to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Authorities say a Hopkins man suffered "multiple chop wounds" and died in an attack by a former neighbor who violated a restraining order
Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has ``never'' closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter.
An 18-year-old New Auburn man is arrested after allegedly stealing a tractor in Sibley County.
A restraining order is issued against Father Sam Wagner, stemming from a report of an inappropriate relationship with a female teen.
