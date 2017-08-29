Construction Aids In Safer Walk To School

A relatively small project on Mankato's west side is meant to provide some big benefits for pedestrians and kids.

The almost $385,000 project at the intersection of Sibley Street and South Riverfront Drive is designed to help slow down traffic in the area. That includes putting a yield at the free right.

Pedestrians will also have a refuge island in the center to reduce the number of lanes to cross at once as well as added signage.

Part of the project was paid for by a $229,000 Safe Routes to School Grant awarded last year.

City of Mankato Assistant Civil Engineer Landon Bode said, "The school district has actually identified this area as kind of a hazardous boundary area, so really the goal of this project is essentially to get safer routes for our kids to go to school and by doing this projects, now the school has the opportunity that they can lift that hazardous area."

While the intersection is closest to Roosevelt, it also benefits other schools in the area.

With the grant, it also helps move the project up on schedule.

The project has faced delays from weather and requirements for the grant.

It's expected to be complete by mid–September.

