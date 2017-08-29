Driver Pleas Guilty To Vehicular Homicide Charge

A South Dakota man pleads guilty to a criminal vehicular homicide charge in connection with a fatal crash on I–90 back in March.

According to court documents, 48–year–old Mark Jason Wendland entered a guilty plea to one of the three criminal vehicular homicide charges Aug. 28.

He is accused of driving west in the eastbound lanes and collided with an SUV.

A passenger in the SUV, 21-year-old Hannah Stoesz of Mountain Lake was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood test taken three hours after the crash found a blood–alcohol level of .188.

Sentencing is set for October 9.

--KEYC News 12