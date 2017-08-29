B.E.N.C.H.S. Volunteers To Help Abandoned Texas Dogs

Tropical Storm Harvey has forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, along with countless pets.

Many of those animals are now abandoned, lost or homeless, as major storms can be especially cruel to animals.

B.E.N.C.H.S. Dog Adoption Specialist Terri Hanson says, "In any natural disaster I think it's important for places to, if you have the resources, to open your doors."

While the impact of this hurricane on Texas is historic, working to find homes for Texas dogs is something the Blue Earth County Humane Society has been doing for nearly two years now.

Hanson says, "The Corpus Christi area. They have a huge stray population so it's an area that's already very much devastated by just the overabundance of animals. So to have something like this happen in that area it's a very hopeless situation."

A group of 25 puppies have already been transported to Minnesota and put in foster homes until they are old enough and ready for adoption.

Hanson says, "I try to use foster homes in those cases so that puppies and dogs with lower immune systems aren't going to be exposed to the different germs we have here."

More dogs will be arriving at B.E.N.C.H.S. on September 11th and again on the 15th.

These are Texas dogs that were already in shelter homes before the hurricane occurred.

Hanson says, "The idea is we're going to take these dogs from these shelters to make room for the shelters to be a temporary safe place for the owners to have x amount of days to come and find their pet."

Dogs that have come from every walk of life, looking for a fresh start and a compassionate family.

Hanson says, "Most of these dogs aren't going to have any behavioral issues that's kind of a stigma that gets put on shelter dogs not a lot of theme re here because of human error. I had a baby, I'm moving, I got a new job, my boyfriend broke up with me I mean the reasons are really endless and it's very rare that it's actually because of something the dogs done."

B.E.N.C.H.S. will continue to update the community through their Facebook page on how you can help or adopt the displaced dogs as they get closer to the arrival date.

To find their Facebook page search: Riverside Regional Pet Shelter/Friends of BENCHS.

--KEYC News 12