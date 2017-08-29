U.S. Bank Using ATMs to Help Harvey Victims

U.S. Bank customers can now make donations to the American Red Cross at all U.S. Bank ATMs to support the humanitarian organization’s disaster relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. U.S. Bank ATMs will accept contributions through September 30, 2017. All the funds will go directly to the Red Cross.

"The American Red Cross is grateful for U.S. Bank's contribution, which allows our organization to provide much-needed help to communities impacted by disasters like Hurricane Harvey to support people as they deal with the impact of a disaster and in the weeks following as they work to rebuild," said David Staszak, chief development officer for the Red Cross.

U.S. Bank and the American Red Cross established a partnership in 2012 that includes an annual commitment of $150,000 from U.S. Bank that will help the Red Cross prepare for vital disaster services. U.S. Bank also matches employee donations through its matching gift program. Last year, U.S. Bank's total contributions to the Red Cross was nearly $500,000. Additionally, U.S. Bank continues to work closely with the Red Cross throughout the year to provide opportunities for employees to donate blood and volunteer time to the charity.



"Texas has experienced unprecedented flooding due to Hurricane Harvey and we want to make it seamless for our customers to support our neighbors by activating our ATMs to support the American Red Cross," said Andy Cecere, President and CEO, U.S. Bank. "The Red Cross is consistently on the ground during natural disasters to support communities in a time of need. We encourage everyone to consider making a contribution to the Red Cross to help out our neighbors during these challenging times."

-KEYC News 12