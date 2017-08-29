Mankato Residents Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Last Christmas, Misty Thompson and her husband surprised their two kids with a cruise to Texas.

During a phone interview on Tuesday Thompson says her and her family remain stranded on the ship after Hurricane Harvey.

"We are about to leave New Orleans to head back out and I assume circle the Gulf of Mexico until the port is safe to reopen in Galveston," Thompson says.



Thompson and her family drove from Mankato and parked their vehicle in Galveston, Texas before boarding the ship August 20.



"The week leading up to it we did know that there was potential for a hurricane but when we boarded the ship on the 20th it had downgraded to a tropical storm and we felt safe," Thompson says.



Thompson says it's not her vehicle or even her family she's concerned about, it's the other passengers on the ship who call Houston home.



"So many people on the cruise are from the Houston area. They chose not to disembark in New Orleans because they simply can't get home and don't know if they have a home to go to," she says.



The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.

"I've been at these intersections. I've been in these neighborhoods. So it really hits home. Like oh my gosh, that's underwater," Laura Phillips, Dean of Student, Curriculum, DAC, says.



Phillips says she's lived in Texas for 14 years and wishes she was there to help, while one student from Mankato State University plans to do just that.

"Well I was supposed to leave Thursday night after class, but that's been pushed back to Saturday. Hoping I can still get in," MSU student Brianna Pooley-Haack says, "I mean Mother Nature can be interesting, but to at least go help my family with whatever they need help with, and if there's volunteering opportunities while I'm there."



And those who have lived through Texas hurricanes know that help is exactly what they need.



Phillips says, "People can start cleaning up and try to figure out what they have to do in order to get their lives back on track."

