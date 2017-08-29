Consolidated Enacts Emergency Plans After Harvey

As Tropical Storm Harvey still churns in the Gulf, work is underway to help life return to normal.

Consolidated Communications, which provides services to cities and towns around Houston, has activated its Emergency Operations Center and preparedness plans.

The response is also relying on Consolidated's infrastructure across the country to help provide support to customers recovering from Harvey including in Mankato.

Director of Customer Care Kari Juni said, "We also have virtual call centers that we're able to support the Texas customers from centers like Minnesota and California, and we're able to serve those customers while our Texas employees are caring for the situation that they're in."

Officials say their outages have been limited to about 10 percent of customers at this point but are launching fleet vehicles to affect repairs and generators to keep their operations running.

It's location in Katy, west of Houston, moved because of flooding.

--KEYC News 12