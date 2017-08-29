Drum Circle Prayer Sends Message Of Peace And Clean Water

A unified drum circle prayer spanning hundreds of sites around the U.S. and globe is working to spread a message of world peace and need for clean water.

While the main event takes place at the Burning Man Festival in the desert in Nevada at 8:30 p.m. Aug 29, this afternoon in Reconciliation Park, residents of Mankato helped add to the message.

For organizer Jeremiah Myer, the event is meant to provide unity and promote shared ideas with the sound of a single heart beat.

A Dakota elder helped to lead the group in prayer, who says events like this show hopes coming to fruition for Native American people.

MSU-Mankato Professor Glenn Wasicuna said, "There's understanding, and they wanted healing. They talk about healing all the time, and that's what healing does is you do this and know that there is a lot of good in this world."

The event was open to everyone.

