Highway 22 Road Project Slightly Behind Schedule

A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.
A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.
A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital
A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital
A new deer feeding ban is in place for nearly a dozen additional counties in Minnesota to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.
A new deer feeding ban is in place for nearly a dozen additional counties in Minnesota to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
A 46-year-old man is arrested after an incident near a Mankato business last night.
A 46-year-old man is arrested after an incident near a Mankato business last night.
Authorities say a Hopkins man suffered "multiple chop wounds" and died in an attack by a former neighbor who violated a restraining order
Authorities say a Hopkins man suffered "multiple chop wounds" and died in an attack by a former neighbor who violated a restraining order
Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has ``never'' closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter.
Televangelist Joel Osteen says his Houston megachurch has ``never'' closed its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen has faced criticism for not opening his massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter.
The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.
The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.