Highway 22 Road Project Slightly Behind Schedule

The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.

The bridge at the Big Cobb River in Beauford is the current big undertaking for the road construction project. The recent rains have only put crews behind two weeks. Which means a different end date than anticipated.



"The middle of October is what we we're shooting for, we'll see what that comes up with and a week or two after the bridge is completed, we'll have a better idea of what date it is," MNDOT Project Manager Robert Jones said.



The bridge is expected to be complete by the first week of September with crews looking to pave the road around the middle of September,



"They're putting in some storm water drainage pipes across the road so right now they're finishing all that. Going to finalize their grading and hopefully try to time it right at that middle of September right as the bridge is down and cured as the concrete is cured and had its settlement time that then they can start paving all the way along from Beauford all the way south to Mapleton and that'll go pretty quickly," Jones added.



A unique addition to the bridge project is going to be good for the environment and safer for drivers and animals.



"The DNR is calling a critter bench. A critter bench is an actual pathway underneath the bridge on both sides of the end slope of the bridge that allows deer and other animals to cross underneath the bridge safely and they can walk, it's like a walking path. They're going to be able to go back and forth and not come up on the road," Jones said.



Next year the northern section of Highway 22 will be under construction through to County Road 15 as well as a new planned roundabout at County Road 90 and Highway 22. And finally by the end of next year and into 2019 the Highway 22 the Victory Drive Memorial will be complete.

