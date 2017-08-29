Mankato Neighborhoods Unite

With the school year upon us, Mankato Public Safety is once again connecting with neighbors in the community to make their presence known.



The objective of Night to Unite is to encourage the community to get together all across Mankato. Getting law enforcement involved allows the community to express their concerns and help officers solve problems in their neighborhood. Mankato does Night to Unite on the last night of Tuesday in August because of the colleges in town, to make sure students are back and can be a part of the evening.



"We can interact with them and we can communicate with them and how important it is for them to be a part of their community. We're glad they're here and we want them to be a part of the community, not a part of the problem," Director of Mankato Public Safety Todd Miller said.



Director Miller hopes Night to Unite will act as a chance for neighbors to get to know their neighbors as the police are not always readily available and this will help strengthen ties among the community.

