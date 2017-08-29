KEYC - JCC Football Rebuilding in 2017

JCC Football Rebuilding in 2017

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
For the past two seasons, the Jackson County Central football team's been one of the top squads in Class AAA. 
This year, this campaign features a much younger squad with question marks all over the field. 
The Huskies aren't making any excuses as they go for their 5th section title in six years.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.