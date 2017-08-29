JCC Football Rebuilding in 2017

The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.
Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Monday night.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Monday night.
Winona defeats Mankato East, 2-0.
Winona defeats Mankato East, 2-0.
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
On the shoulders of running back Jack Milbrett, the Waseca Bluejays looked poised to make a deep post season run until the senior sustained a season ending injury. In 2017, they turn to a strong senior class to lead the way.
Saints win 4-2.
Saints win 4-2.
MSU wins 3-0.
MSU wins 3-0.
The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.
The Crusaders make their 9-man debut against Cedar Mountain-Comfrey on Friday, September 1st, in Mankato.