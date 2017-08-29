Mankato East Boys Win Season Opening Meet

The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams played host to Belle Plaine, Springfield, Blue Earth Area, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Sibley East on Tuesday in Cougars first meet of the 2017 season.

On the boys side, the Cougars finished first with 34 total team points. Belle Plaine was 2nd with 56 and Springfield 3rd with 104.

In the girls race, the Belle Plaine Tigers rolled to the first place team victory with 15-points. The Tiger individuals finished in the top 5 spots.

The Cougars finished 2nd with 73, Blue Earth 3rd with 76 and Springfield 4th with 77.