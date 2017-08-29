Political Rumblings Around Mankato Water Quality Bonding Request

In the next legislative session, the city of Mankato will ask the state for approximately seven million dollars in bonding money for water quality improvements.

Members of the capital investment committee heard a pretty solid pitch from Mankato officials about all the city already does to remove nitrates, phosphorus and solids from storm run-off. That's because they'll be asking for funding to improve certain aspects - mostly $10 million for three large wetland restorations to filter storm water draining from farm fields to the south before it gets to Mankato proper.

While affirming all of the work Mankato is doing to keep the Minnesota River clean, a few DFL lawmaker cast doubt on the project, saying it should be funded by a tax on fertilizer to make farmers pay for it, rather than the state.



"If it's $30 million for Mankato, this is unlimited expense for the state of Minnesota because once we break the seal with you, we're doing it with everybody. We can't say no to anybody once we've said yes to somebody," Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL - South St. Paul) said. "So I'm OK if there was a 'polluter pay' model for revenue bonds. If you taxed fertilizer to pay for the cost of their excess use."

As a rebuttal, City Manager Pat Hentges pointed out that they're trying to deal with the problem they have, which should be independent of how the funding would be financed.



"It's causing serious erosion problems and serious sediment problems. Guess who deals with that? The taxpayers of Mankato. We have to take it up. The powers that be probably have better ideas about funding models, but I think we have real world, practical ways to solve an immediate problem that we see on the horizon."

