Prayer Vigil Held For Fargo Homicide Victim

It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.
A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital
The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
Discussions on lower speed limit on Madison Avenue, emergency partnership with Mayo Clinic and a life-saver honored
The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.
Hundreds of people and equipment gathered in Le Sueur for the 44th annual Power Pioneer Show.
Charges are being requested in connection with a fatal crash out of Le Sueur County.
