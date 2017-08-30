New Prague Man Charged Following Fatal Crash

A 34-year-old man is charged following a fatal crash last Thursday in Le Sueur County.

Jesse Dean Brown, of New Prague, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fourth degree driving while impaired.

Officers arrived at the scene of the accident on 141st Avenue to find a car fully engulfed.

26-year-old Jarrett Luethe, of Wisconsin, escaped the vehicle but was later pronounced dead.

Brown was taken to the hospital for treatment, and was later arrested on suspicions that alcohol was involved in the crash.

His first court appearance is set for September 19.