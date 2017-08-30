Concordia Language Villages Fears Impact Of Visa Cuts

About 100 people gathered for a prayer circle outside the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul where the body of a slain North Dakota woman was taken for an autopsy.
A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital
It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.
The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.
A straightforward plan to build wetlands on the south edge of town has some lawmakers showing interest in fertilizer taxes, rather than bonding money for Mankato
The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.
Officials say a male has died after being trapped underneath a lawn mower.
With the school year upon us, Mankato Public Safety is once again connecting with neighbors in the community to make their presence known.
