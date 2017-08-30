Man Charged In Crash That Killed Toddler, Mother, Grandma

Prosecutors say a Twin Cities man concealed his history of epileptic seizures and kept driving until he caused a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and the child's mother and grandmother.

Thirty-five-year-old Patrick Hayes, of Savage, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide stemming from the December crash on Interstate 494 in Bloomington. Authorities say Hayes ended up driving the wrong way on the interstate and caused the head-on crash that killed Payton Bailey, his mother Dylan Bailey and grandmother Dawn Chiodo. Two others in the vehicle were seriously injured.

The Star Tribune reports prosecutors allege Hayes concealed his seizures from state licensing officials for years and was having an episode at the time of the crash.

It's not immediately clear if Hayes has hired an attorney. His phone number is not publically listed.