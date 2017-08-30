Martin Luther College Ranked #1 In Minnesota Under Best Colleges For Your Money

Martin Luther College in New Ulm is receiving national recognition this year.

It's ranked number one among Minnesota colleges and universities in MONEY Magazine's list of 2017 Best Colleges for Your Money.

MONEY chose the select schools based on educational quality, affordability and alumni success.

The company says the average net price to attend MLC is about $19,000. Early career earnings are listed at $36,000 for those that graduate from the school.

Martin Luther College joins other institutions across the country in the number 1 ranking, including Princeton, Yale and MIT.