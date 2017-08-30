MSU Seeks Completion Of Clinical Sciences Project

Members of the Minnesota House committee looking at the next bonding bill continue their tour through southern Minnesota with a stop at MSU–Mankato Aug. 30.

The university has two requests for the next session including about $6.5 million to finish phase two of the clinical sciences building project.

The funding will be used to complete renovations on the buildings vacated once the $25.8 million clinical sciences building opened earlier this year.

The request would be for parts of three buildings that currently sits empty on campus, which the university says is needed to help with a shortage of academic space.

MSU-Mankato President Richard Davenport said, "When you have a dental hygiene center that you're leaving or a speech and hearing center, that space isn't very usable in the way that it was set up, so we actually have to go in and renovate that."

MSU is also requesting 3 point 1 million in Higher Education Asset Preservation and Renewal funding to fix aging infrastructure on campus.

Both requests put MSU number three on the Minnesota State system priority list, giving the university hope this will be the year.

Davenport said, “We’ve got to work the capitol, both the house and the senate side to make sure this project doesn’t slip and there’s a lot of other projects behind this and so we’re taking one at a time and then we’ll be back a year from now if we’re successful with another one.”

Preliminary planning is underway to possibly demo and replace Armstrong Hall, one of the oldest buildings on campus.

Lawmakers toured the new building learning about educational features as part of their four city trip Aug. 30.

--KEYC News 12