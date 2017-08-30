MIDDAY EXPERT: Pros Of Renters Insurance

About 100 people gathered for a prayer circle outside the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul where the body of a slain North Dakota woman was taken for an autopsy.
It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.
A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital
The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.
A straightforward plan to build wetlands on the south edge of town has some lawmakers showing interest in fertilizer taxes, rather than bonding money for Mankato
A 34-year-old man is charged following a fatal crash last Thursday in Le Sueur County. Jesse Dean Brown, of New Prague, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fourth degree driving while impaired.
The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.
Prosecutors say a Twin Cities man concealed his history of epileptic seizures and kept driving until he caused a crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and the child's mother and grandmother.
