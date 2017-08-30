KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: Pros Of Renters Insurance

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Apryl Folken, Licensed Insurance Agent with :Citizens Agency in New Ulm, joined us this Midday to talk about renters insurance, as many local college students move into apartments or houses. Folken recommends getting rental insurance in order to protect your belongings. She says even if you don't think you have a lot of valuables, it's still best to get insurance because the cost of each your individual item can really add up. 