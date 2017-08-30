New Fall Festival Getting Ready To Kick Off In Mankato

The first day of fall is only 23 days away, and to kick off the season Terrace View Golf Course is hosting its first–ever Fall Festival.

The festival, which starts next weekend, is already getting set up. Tents are up, construction on a straw bale maze has started and a corn pit is getting filled.

There will also be a pumpkin patch, a reptile zoo, hot air balloon rides and other activities for the entire family to enjoy.

"We're just trying to focus on fall family fun," Brooke Linder, co-founder of the Terrace View Golf Course and Fall Festival said. "There's not much to do in town so we thought we'd bring fun events to the area that celebrates harvest and family and community all here in one spot."

Terrace View Fall Festival will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from September 8th through October 29th. Admission is $9 and kids two and under are free.

For more information about the event, visit their website.