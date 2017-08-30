Hudson Man Accused of Assaulting Baby Sitter

A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter.

Forty-two-year-old Louis French is accused of sexually assaulting the girl since she was in the fifth grade, often times at his home or when he was driving her home.

French is the junior varsity girls' basketball coach at Hudson High. The school district issued a statement which says the allegations do not involve any of the high school's athletes and that French has been placed on paid leave.

French is facing four felony charges, including first-degree child sexual assault. A bond hearing is scheduled Wednesday afternoon in St. Croix County. Court records show French has not yet hired an attorney.

-KEYC News 12