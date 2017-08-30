THRIVER Izzy Lind Running To Battle Anxiety

High School Runner Izzy Lind says, "You just think everything even if you can't control it you just think about it too much. You over think a lot of situations and I worry a lot about the future and things I can't control."

Izzy's struggle with anxiety started to impact her life negatively when she entered six grade.

Lind says, "It started to get really bad because it was a new environment and everything started to change and I don't really like change it's hard to adapt to."

The first instinct for many when they realize they're suffering from anxiety is to seek out treatment or find a medication to help.

But Izzy is using her love for running to battle her fight.

Lind says, "I joined the cross country team and then that's when it really helped. I ran every day and I was a lot happier person. It helps day to day so if I run every day it helps so my day goes better."

While exercising is really good for your health, that's not all Izzy gains from it.

Lind says, "I've met a lot of friends from it and I've made a lot of memories doing it and it's a lifelong thing you can do that has a lot of benefits."

With goals and ambitions, Izzy is confident that running will be a big part of her journey.

Lind says, "I really want to run cross country in college but I definitely will continue running the rest of my life. One day I want to run the Boston marathon."

Izzy hopes sharing her story gives faith to others struggling.

