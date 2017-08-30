KEYC - THRIVER Izzy Lind Running To Battle Anxiety

THRIVER Izzy Lind Running To Battle Anxiety

Posted: Updated:
By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
St. Peter -

High School Runner Izzy Lind says, "You just think everything even if you can't control it you just think about it too much. You over think a lot of situations and I worry a lot about the future and things I can't control."

Izzy's struggle with anxiety started to impact her life negatively when she entered six grade.

Lind says, "It started to get really bad because it was a new environment and everything started to change and I don't really like change it's hard to adapt to."

The first instinct for many when they realize they're suffering from anxiety is to seek out treatment or find a medication to help.

But Izzy is using her love for running to battle her fight.

Lind says, "I joined the cross country team and then that's when it really helped. I ran every day and I was a lot happier person. It helps day to day so if I run every day it helps so my day goes better."

While exercising is really good for your health, that's not all Izzy gains from it.

Lind says, "I've met a lot of friends from it and I've made a lot of memories doing it and it's a lifelong thing you can do that has a lot of benefits."

With goals and ambitions, Izzy is confident that running will be a big part of her journey.

Lind says, "I really want to run cross country in college but I definitely will continue running the rest of my life. One day I want to run the Boston marathon."

Izzy hopes sharing her story gives faith to others struggling.

For more information visit keyc.com/thrive.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • THRIVER Izzy Lind Running To Battle Anxiety

    THRIVER Izzy Lind Running To Battle Anxiety

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:36:28 GMT

    Izzy's struggle with anxiety started to impact her life negatively when she entered six grade. 

    Izzy's struggle with anxiety started to impact her life negatively when she entered six grade. 

  • THRIVE: Suffering Less From Sinus Infections

    THRIVE: Suffering Less From Sinus Infections

    Thursday, August 31 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-09-01 01:19:13 GMT

    Sinus infections are broken down from acute, subacute and chronic. 

    Sinus infections are broken down from acute, subacute and chronic. 

  • THRIVE: Healthy Eating Habit Tips

    THRIVE: Healthy Eating Habit Tips

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-08-29 22:42:53 GMT

    Getting your child to eat well and enough during meal times can be a struggle for many parents when raising kids.

    Getting your child to eat well and enough during meal times can be a struggle for many parents when raising kids.

  • THRIVE: Relaxation Tips Before Bed

    THRIVE: Relaxation Tips Before Bed

    Thursday, August 10 2017 10:11 PM EDT2017-08-11 02:11:17 GMT

    Sleep is an important part of our routine and everyone would like to fall asleep promptly when laying down, but sometimes it can be tricky to. 

    Sleep is an important part of our routine and everyone would like to fall asleep promptly when laying down, but sometimes it can be tricky to. 

  • THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    THRIVE: Adult Immunizations

    Tuesday, August 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-08-08 22:44:44 GMT

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

    Every year thousands of adults in the U.S. become seriously ill and are hospitalized because of diseases that immunizations can help prevent. 

  • THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    THRIVER: Elissa Dulski's Story

    Monday, August 7 2017 10:59 AM EDT2017-08-07 14:59:43 GMT

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

    Nominated Thriver Elissa Dulski says, "I gained 85 pounds with my daughter and during that pregnancy it was hard on me and my self–esteem." 

  • THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    THRIVE: Greater Mankato Area United Way To Host 8th Annual Women With Heart Luncheon

    Tuesday, August 1 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-08-01 20:52:47 GMT
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...
    More than 500 women are expected to attend tomorrow's 8th annual Greater Mankato Area United Way Women with Heart Luncheon. CEO Greater Mankato Area United Way Barb Kaus says, "It's a wonderful way to bring the women together of the region to show their support for improving people's lives." United Way focuses on helping families in need lead healthy and successful lives. Kaus says, "We need to include all aspects of who gives to united way and supports the beautif...

  • Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Thrive: Preventative Exams For Women

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-26 03:40:49 GMT

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

    Preventative exams are important for women as their bodies age and change. Mankato Clinic Dr. Tara Denke says, "As women age and change our bodies age and change and some of the things that happen can affect our ability to just live our lives so as women age we want to see them through the reproductive years. We want to see them through the parimenopause years and of course then the menapausle years and all of those areas of life." The exam consists of a standard physical ...

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Names Released in Sleepy Eye Rollover With Six Kids

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:45 PM EDT2017-09-05 02:45:11 GMT

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

    On Saturday, September 2 just after midnight, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Sleepy Eye Police Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a single vehicle roll-over crash on Brown County Road 27 near the intersection Brown County Road 10 intersection

  • Police Looking For Suspect In Super America Robbery

    Police Looking For Suspect In Super America Robbery

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:40:15 GMT

    The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.

    The Mankato Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect from a reported robbery early Sept. 5.

  • Family Asking For Help In Search For Waseca Native Once Feared Dead

    Family Asking For Help In Search For Waseca Native Once Feared Dead

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 2:00 PM EDT2017-09-05 18:00:39 GMT

    There’s now new hope in the years–long search for a Waseca native missionary pilot once feared dead Jerry Krause, who grew up in Waseca, was doing missionary work when he disappeared in 2013 while flying over Africa's west coast to Mali.

    There’s now new hope in the years–long search for a Waseca native missionary pilot once feared dead Jerry Krause, who grew up in Waseca, was doing missionary work when he disappeared in 2013 while flying over Africa's west coast to Mali.

    •   