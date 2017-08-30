KEYC - THRIVE:Sinus Infections

THRIVE:Sinus Infections

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

Sinus infections are broken down from acute, subacute and chronic.

Mankato Clinic Doctor of Osteopathy Brett Baldwin says, "Acute tends to be three weeks or less, subacute anywhere from 3 weeks to 12 weeks and what we consider chronic is anything that's been going on any longer than 12 weeks."

The classic sinus infection has drainage from the nose.

Oftentimes patients will have facial pain behind their eyes causing headaches and severe nasal congestion.

Baldwin says, "You can create a real thickened mucosa to where you can permanently lose the sense of smell but it can also just turn into chronic pain to where patients are miserable where they have decreased productivity, decreased time at work excessive absenteeism, things like that."

Treatment options start with medical management and usually resolve with antibiotics.

Baldwin says, "Sometimes if they have severe swelling we will use a steroid component to help with the inflammation. If that fails to resolve it we will get a cat scan to look at the anatomic structures of the sinuses and if there's any deviation of the anatomy that could be pre exposing to the infections, that's when they become a surgical candidate."

Surgery is typically done endoscopically to open up and establish drainage pathways.

This allows better drug delivery to treat reoccurring sinuses.

