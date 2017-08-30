Woman Dies in Vehicle-Pedestrian Accident on St. Cloud Road

Authorities say a woman was killed when she stepped off a center median on a St. Cloud road and was struck by vehicle.

St. Cloud police say the accident happened at 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday. A 59-year-old man was driving in the left hand lane on County Road 75 when a 19-year-old woman stepped in front of the vehicle. The driver says he did not see the woman before impact.

The name of the victim, who is originally from Michigan, has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

