Minnesota National Guard Stands Ready to Help Texas

Governor Mark Dayton announcing a replacement to lead the Minnesota National Guard

In October, Major General Jon A. Jensen will take over as the thirty-first adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard.



Major General Jensen is now the Commanding General of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division and also as the Chief of Staff at the Guard's Joint Headquarters.



At the press conference this morning, the topic of conversation did turn to the topic of that devastating flooding in Texas and the military's response.

The National Guard has not been asked to help with relief efforts yet, but stands ready to help if needed.



Major General Richard Nash of the Minnesota National Guard says, "Probably six or seven states have sent soldiers and equipment to assist Texas. Until we're asked, and at this point the adjut general from Texas said don't send anybody we'll call if we need additional assets. So that's where they are at this point."



The Minnesota National Guard is currently the nation's 10th largest National Guard with more than 13,000 members throughout the state.

