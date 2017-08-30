Filling A Semi With Help For Texas

Harvey is starting to make its way clear of the Texas coast, but recovery is only just beginning.

After watching the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey, many have been searching for ways to help.

For Tina McClain, owner of Inspire Health and Wellness, it started with an idea Monday morning.

McClain said, "I'm going to fill my truck and my enclosed trailer. I'll find somewhere."

An idea following in the footsteps of her father, Tim Gaffer, twelve years ago.

"My dad passed away about a year ago, and he had driven down to Hurricane Katrina with him and some other local businesses in the area and had donated a whole bunch of items," McClain said.

Since starting on Monday, this mission has grown, bringing together many people seeking to pitch in and now requires some added hauling power.

McClain said, "Brian Waletich of Waletich Transportation has donated a semi and trailer now, so there will be myself and the original trailer from A&M Plumbing and Heating and then Waletich and his semi."

Now the hope is to pack that full to help so many dealing with the loss of everything.

McClain says she and her husband have contacts and friends down in Texas helping them organize the delivery to make sure the supplies go to those in need including military families.

McClain said, "We are trying to stick with new items, toiletries, things that people don't think of. Even color books, games and colors for kids."

To help make this dream a reality, a growing list of businesses and organizations have volunteered to serve as drop off site spread throughout the area.

Some include:

Inspire Health & Wellness 1615 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN 56001

Thunder Bar at 453 Main St, Good Thunder, MN 56037

New Creations Church 1124 N River Dr, Mankato, MN 56003

Jamie's Pub at 215 Main St, Pemberton, MN 56078

North Mankato Library in North Mankato

Prairie Pizza & Buffet in Sleepy Eye, MN

Kamra Joosten Photography 1124 9th AVe North St. James, MN

McClain said, "I'm trying to do the best that I can to bring as much as I can down there."

McClain plans to load up the semi Friday, September 8 around noon and make the 17-hour journey to those in need.

A Facebook page has been set up to organize this effort, with drop off sites and how people can help.

--KEYC News 12