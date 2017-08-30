Be A Part of the Mankato Marathon

The Mankato Marathon is right around the corner and organizers are still looking for volunteers.



A few hundred volunteers have already committed to help during the marathon coming up on October 22nd. There are many ways to get involved throughout the marathon weekend. Volunteers are needed to hand out water, interact in the kid's zone and marshal along the course to name just a few positions.



"If you look today, that doesn't mean it's not going to look different next week. It might be something where we're sitting in a meeting this week and we go we want to add ten spots on this, ten spots on whichever day that weekend in time so obviously keep checking back on it," Visit Mankato Sports Commission Director Chris Willaert said.



August 31st is the last day for early bird sign up for the race, online registration closes on the 20th but walk-ups are welcome the day of. To register visit http://mankatomarathon.com/

--KEYC News 12