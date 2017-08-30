Bike Stations Installed Around Mankato

New additions to bike trails in our area will help keep bikers pedaling farther.



Eight bike stations have been installed that provide a way for bicyclists to maintain their bikes as needed while biking in the community. Each station is equipped with the tools to fix any issues on your bike.

Five are located on the Red Jacket Trail next to the YMCA, Riverfront Park, Kiwanis Park, Trail Creek Park and Weagel Park with a future location at Jackson Park to be installed later this year. The stations were made possible through the Statewide Health Improvement Program in Blue Earth County and Scheels.



"This has been an ongoing effort that we've been doing with Mankato, we've got several committees that we go through, multi-mobile committee that we go through that tries to help identify these key locations where they're at currently today collaboration with them some of the bike walk advocates groups that we've got, these are the results of the five stations that we have," Civil Engineer with the City of Mankato Landon Bode said.



Three bike stations that aren't owned by the city are also available on MSU'S campus.

--KEYC News 12