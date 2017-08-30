Summer Food Programs Have Another Successful Year

Through the summer months a couple organizations in Mankato made sure kids had plenty to eat.



The Salvation Army and Mankato Area Public Area Schools have been putting on summer food programs for a number of years now.

These meals are designed to ensure that kids 18 years old or younger don't go hungry and stay healthy when school's not in session.

This summer, more than 50,000 meals were handed out at numerous sites.



District 77 Food Services Director Ron Schirmers said "It's a great opportunity for us to assist families with the nutritional needs of their kids. We provide services for YMCA camps, we have a lot of community services, programs that we do."



Schirmers also encourages those who'd like free and reduced meals for the upcoming school year, to fill out applications as soon as possible.

Applications can be found online at isd77.org.

Potential sites for the Salvation Army next season include:

American Red Cross, Eastport Apartments, Southhaven MHC, and Eastwood Manor Mobile Park.

- KEYC 12