Community Members Aspire To Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

For the last five days, Houston has been struggling with flooding and severe storms. Here in Minnesota, Mountain Lake has decided to take action.



Today, money was being raised for the residents in Houston, who continue to seek hope since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last Friday.

More than 20 people have died and many others are still being looked for.

In southern Minnesota, one man came up with the idea to stock up a trailer with water, blankets, diapers and other supplies, to help in the effort.



LB Customs Lucas Bartel said "I was just talking to my wife the other night and we just decided, well we have some friends from this area that used to, used to live here and they live down there now and contacted them and they said there's plenty of need down in that area.' I can't do a lot as far as help right now, because they're just not ready for any sort of building or volunteers. So, all we could really do is give some supplies."



Bartel is working with Kingwood Bible Church, which recently became a temporary shelter.

He plans to have the trailer set out, across the corner of Eleventh Street and Third Avenue for the next few days, along with traveling to a car show in Lake Crystal tomorrow night for anyone who'd like to donate items.

His goal is to fill up the trailer and drive down to the church either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Nearby, more generosity was taking place as a younger generation decided to assist in the cause.



Although this horrific storm is wreaking havoc, more than 1100 miles away. Many people are trying to find a way to help support these victims, including these kids, who thought a lemonade stand would be a good method to raise some funds.



Throughout the day, motorists and residents stopped by to purchase anything from the ice–cold refreshment to cookies or bread.

Some even made a regular donation without obtaining anything in return.

The location of this stand wasn't by accident, as Our Hometown Café sits next to one of the busiest streets in town.



10-year-old Carsen Hopper said "We thought we'd be able to raise a lot of money for the Red Cross and we asked if we could set it up in one of the more busy parts of town, and the owner of the Hometown Café said that we were able to set it up here."



The kind gestures displayed today will help in the relief effort for the people in Houston.

If you happened to miss these kids today and want to help, they will be back in front of the restaurant on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.



List of supplies for trailer include but not limited to:

Blankets, pillows, bottled water, non perishable food, childrens clothes, personal care items, large trash bags, rubber boots, towels, baby formula and diapers.

To donate, you can visit redcross.org.

- KEYC 12