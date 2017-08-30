Iowa Man Killed in Crash Near Waseca

The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freight liner crashed with a Dodge Ram on Highway 13 south of Waseca.

According to the Patrol, Ryan Uker was north on Highway 13. That’s when he crossed the centerline and hit the Dodge Ram, driven by 31-year-old Zakary Massie of Michigan.

Uker was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Massie suffered non-life threatening injuries.

