KEYC - Iowa Man Killed in Crash Near Waseca

Iowa Man Killed in Crash Near Waseca

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freight liner crashed with a Dodge Ram on Highway 13 south of Waseca.

According to the Patrol, Ryan Uker was north on Highway 13. That’s when he crossed the centerline and hit the Dodge Ram, driven by 31-year-old Zakary Massie of Michigan.

Uker was pronounced dead at the scene.

It happened just before 1:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Massie suffered non-life threatening injuries.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Prayer Vigil Held For Fargo Homicide Victim

    Prayer Vigil Held For Fargo Homicide Victim

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 8:05 AM EDT2017-08-30 12:05:04 GMT

    About 100 people gathered for a prayer circle outside the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul where the body of a slain North Dakota woman was taken for an autopsy.    

    About 100 people gathered for a prayer circle outside the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul where the body of a slain North Dakota woman was taken for an autopsy.    

  • Iowa Man Killed in Crash Near Waseca

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-08-31 01:22:57 GMT

    The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a Dodge Ram on Highway 13 south of Waseca

    The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a Dodge Ram on Highway 13 south of Waseca

  • New Prague Man Charged Following Fatal Crash

    New Prague Man Charged Following Fatal Crash

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:18:18 GMT

    A 34-year-old man is charged following a fatal crash last Thursday in Le Sueur County. Jesse Dean Brown, of New Prague, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fourth degree driving while impaired. 

    A 34-year-old man is charged following a fatal crash last Thursday in Le Sueur County. Jesse Dean Brown, of New Prague, is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and fourth degree driving while impaired. 

  • B.E.N.C.H.S. Volunteers To Help Abandoned Texas Dogs

    B.E.N.C.H.S. Volunteers To Help Abandoned Texas Dogs

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 7:45 PM EDT2017-08-29 23:45:14 GMT

    It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.

    It's not just people battling to survive Hurricane Harvey, but the pets as well.

  • Political Rumblings Around Mankato Water Quality Bonding Request

    Political Rumblings Around Mankato Water Quality Bonding Request

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 11:48 PM EDT2017-08-30 03:48:13 GMT

    A straightforward plan to build wetlands on the south edge of town has some lawmakers showing interest in fertilizer taxes, rather than bonding money for Mankato

    A straightforward plan to build wetlands on the south edge of town has some lawmakers showing interest in fertilizer taxes, rather than bonding money for Mankato

  • $20 Million Jury Award in Medical Malpractice Case

    $20 Million Jury Award in Medical Malpractice Case

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-08-29 20:16:40 GMT

    A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital

    A jury has awarded more than $20 million to the family of a woman who died days after giving birth to her son at a Minneapolis hospital

  • Mankato Residents Affected By Hurricane Harvey

    Mankato Residents Affected By Hurricane Harvey

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 8:12 PM EDT2017-08-30 00:12:08 GMT

    The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.

    The storm hasn't just affected those near it. People from across the nation who have family in Houston are worried, too, as well as those who once lived there.

  • Hudson Man Accused of Assaulting Baby Sitter

    Hudson Man Accused of Assaulting Baby Sitter

    Wednesday, August 30 2017 2:52 PM EDT2017-08-30 18:52:01 GMT

    A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter

    A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter