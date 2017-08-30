MSU Holds Symposium on Opioid Epidemic

MSU takes a look at the opioid crisis with a symposium held Wednesday on campus.



Students and health professionals listen on as they get an inspirational/pep talk on opioids from professor ...

I say pep talk because the current state of affairs concerning opioids isn't in good shape, thought is positive talking about how the program can be combated.



"There are two ways to approach this crisis. One is the reaction, and that is the life-saving measures like Narcan to reduce opioid overdose. The other is providing information and prevention and that's what this symposium is about today," Assistant Professor Thad Shunkwiler said.



"This opioid epidemic has reached this crisis level. We thought as an institution that it was important to provide information to the community and our students and education everyone in the administration of Narcan," Dr. Jennifer Londgren said, "We've had several deaths in our area over the years, and Minnesota is home to the most prominent opioid death in the country, when Prince passed away over a year ago."

The experts trace it back almost 20 years ago, when pills ruled the prescription pad.

"There was one bottle of OxyContin per person in this country at one point. Our heroin problem stems from the overuse of opioids and then that stops, patients turn to the streets. What's on the streets? That's heroin," Shunkwiler said.



-- KEYC News 12.