Tigers Eyeing Another State Appearance

Last season, the Marshall Tigers defended their Section 2AAAA title, finishing as one of the top teams in the state.

Despite losing some key seniors from that squad, the Tigers still have a lot of fire power with their sights set on winning it all in 2017.

The Tigers were undefeated last season up until the state semifinals, when the squad fell to eventual Class AAAA champs, Benilde-St. Margaret's.

The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.