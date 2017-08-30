Tigers Eyeing Another State Appearance

The Tigers first contest is Friday against Albert Lea.
The Mankato East boys and girls cross country teams played host to Belle Plaine, Springfield, Blue Earth Area, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Sibley East on Tuesday in Cougars first meet of the 2017 season.
The Mankato East girls soccer team improved to 3-0 on the year after Tuesday's 2-1 win over the New Prague Trojans.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team fell 8-3 to the Fairmont Cardinals on Tuesday evening in Mankato.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
Maple River kicks-off the season in Luverne on Friday against the Cardinals.
The Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair/Madelia girls soccer team played host to the Faribault Falcons Monday night.
Winona defeats Mankato East, 2-0.
