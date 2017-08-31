Faribault Teen Killed In Scott County Crash

Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash out of Scott County.

It happened Tuesday just after 12:30 p.m. near New Market Township.

Authorities say a van was northbound and a car was westbound on Natchez Avenue.

The two collided at the intersection with 230th Street.

The driver of the car, 17-year-old Isaac Brent Ohlemann, of Faribault, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van and her nine-year-old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash.