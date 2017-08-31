Explosions Reported At Texas Plant That Lost Power

The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
The State Patrol says a 52-year-old Iowa man is dead after his freightliner crashed with a pickup on Highway 13 south of Waseca
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash out of Scott County.
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal crash out of Scott County.
After watching the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey, many have been searching for ways to help.
After watching the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Harvey, many have been searching for ways to help.
A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter
A Hudson High School basketball coach is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old baby sitter
A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.
A multi–agency operation last week has eight men behind bars on prostitution related charges.
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
The Huskies see their first action this Friday on the road at LCWM.
The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.
The Highway 22 road project is at the halfway point in the construction process but the timeline for it has taken a bit of a hit due to recent rain.