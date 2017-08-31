Iowa Gov. Reynolds Appoints Members To New Medical Marijuana Board

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed eight people to a medical marijuana advisory board created under a new state law.

The Republican governor announced appointments to the medical cannabidiol board Wednesday, though one slot remains vacant. The positions are unpaid and not subject to Senate confirmation.

The board was one of several provisions in a medical marijuana law that went into effect this summer. It expanded Iowa's existing cannabis oil program by allowing the sale and manufacturing of such oil within the state.

Iowa's new law also allows use of cannabis oil for several ailments. The board can recommend adding or removing medical conditions and is expected to work with state officials on creating the new manufacturing system.

Iowa still bans smoking marijuana, vaporizing it or eating pot-laced food.