Man Fatally Shot Near University Of Minnesota

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Minneapolis police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus. 
    Authorities say a man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of Bullwinkle's Saloon about 3 a.m. Thursday. Investigators have not yet identified the victim. Classes at the university begin next week. 