MN Dept. Of Agriculture Warns Of Invasive Insect

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning of a new invasive insect that's causing damage to certain vegetable and crops.

Swede midge is a small fly that infests crops such as broccoli, cabbage, or canola. The insect was first discovered in Minnesota in 2016 by MDA in community gardens in Ramsey and Hennepin counties.

This year, the MDA has spotted damage to vegetables in both of those counties.

The U of M Extension researchers are working closely with the MDA to begin adapting strategies for the affected crops as soon as possible.

Work will also continue in 2018 to confirm the extent of infestations.

Anyone who suspects crop damage from Swede midge should contact the MDA's Arrest the Pest line at 1-888-545-6684.