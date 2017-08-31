KEYC - Motorcyclist Fatally Crashes During Police Chase

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Authorities say a motorcyclist being chased by law enforcement officers in Bloomington has died after crashing his bike. 
    The State Patrol and Bloomington police have not said why officers were chasing the man who hit a curb and a road sign about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The motorcyclist was a 27-year-old man from Prior Lake. He was not wearing a helmet. 