Body Of Missing Man Recovered From West Battle Lake

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The body of a missing Grand Forks man has been recovered from a lake in Otter Tail County. 
    The sheriff's department says sonar equipment from Crow Wing County helped locate the body of 39-year-old Peter Akinboro Wednesday afternoon. He had been reported missing Saturday evening after taking a Jet Ski out on West Battle Lake. The Jet Ski and his life jacket were recovered earlier from the lake. 