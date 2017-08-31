Mankato East High School Finishes Expansion

Teachers and staff got a first look at some newly renovated space at Mankato East High School this morning.The tour was held in conjunction with a celebration of the start of the school year.

Teachers and students are excited to have the newly expanded classroom space in the former junior high area. The expansion allows for expanded science and chemistry programs and will bring all Special Education classes into one department.

Director of Maintenance Scott Hogen says "I think the students will notice it right away coming from about a 750 square foot room to rooms that are over 900 square feet now the students aren't going to be crammed into the classroom spaces should we say"

The first day of classes for high school students is next Tuesday. Kindergarten through eighth graders return to the classrooms one week from today.

