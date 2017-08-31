KEYC - MIDDAY EXPERT: How To Avoid Donations To A Fraudulent Organizati

MIDDAY EXPERT: How To Avoid Donations To A Fraudulent Organization For Harvey Victims

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect

Captain Paul Barta with the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office joined us this Midday with some tips on how to validate an organization before you make a donation to Hurricane Harvey victims. Barta says it's not uncommon for individuals to use disaster events to engage in fraudulent activities and says some of the signs of a fraudulent organization include asking for personal or banking information. 