Redwood Falls Police Chief Retires After 31 Years Of Service

After over 3 decades of putting on his badge every morning, the Redwood Falls police chief is officially off duty for good.

Mark Dressen announced his retirement about six weeks ago, and had his last day on the job today.

Dressen began as a patrolman for the department 31 years ago. He's served as the city's Chief of Police for the last 16 years.

Assistant Police Chief Jason Cotner says the department has started the process of looking for a new police chief.