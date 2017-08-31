Backpack Food Program Extends Reach

With another school year upon us, the Backpack Food Program in Mankato is soon going to be underway with a new addition this year.



The packs are meant to be after school nutrition for students. It includes a meal, three snacks and a propel pack to get them through. The program has always served K-5th grade students, but now middle schoolers at Prairie Winds and Dakota Meadows will soon be receiving Power Packs.



"Hunger doesn't end at 5th grade. We really saw a need, a lot of coaches were reaching out to us saying that their students that were going from school to after school activities maybe didn't have a snack to get them through that long night until they got home. So we actually had people reach out to us and say there was a need and now we're trying to meet that need," Program Manager with the Backpack Food Program Rachel Carpenter said.



The Backpack Food Program is always looking for volunteers to help pack bags throughout the school year, but coming up in January they are in need of volunteers to help out with their biggest fundraising event of the year, Climb to Feed Kids.

